Virginia R. Braden Riley, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was born in Hopkins County Dec. 1, 1933, to the late Roscoe A. Braden and Katie M. Rodgers Braden Poole. She was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and retired from Goodyear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Riley; her sisters, Rose Kuntz, Nell Carpenter, and Peggy Tirey ; and her brothers, Arnold Braden, Leman Braden, Ralph Braden, Doug Braden, and Richard Braden.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Miller and her husband, Roger, of Madisonville; four sons, Ronald C. Wilkerson and his wife, Debbie, of Missouri, Arthur L. Wilkerson and his wife, Debbie, of Nortonville, Allen R. Wilkerson and his wife, Connie, of Madisonville, and Seth Riley of Hawaii; one stepson, Darrel L. Riley; two sisters, Farliegh Hollenback of Madisonville and Faye Burden of Hopkinsville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap, with Bro. Jeremy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ipock, Daniel McKinley, Chase Brown, Roger Miller, Yesli Perez, and Jeremy Anderson.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.