Donald Ray Yates, 86, of Nebo, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 8th, 1935 in Ohio to the late Ira Wesley Yates and Artie Roberson Yates. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Providence. He worked hard all his life logging, construction, coal mining, and retired from Warrior Coal Company. His hobbies included restoring antique John Deere tractors, and he found great pleasure in working on his farm. He lovingly devoted his life to his family, he enjoyed life to the fullest where he never met a stranger and entered every room with a smile.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lorene Vincent, Ida Mae Stone, Margie McKinley, and Mildred Jean Stone and two brothers, Bill Yates and Paul Yates.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Daugherty Yates of Nebo; one daughter, Tammy (Jamie) Harkins of Providence; two sons, Donald (Angie) Yates of Chandler, Indiana and Bro. Patrick (Sherri) Yates of Nebo; one brother, Ira Yates Jr. of Dixon; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Yates of Chandler, Indiana, Jared (Dana) Yates, Matthew Yates, and Cassidy (Garrett) Rice all of Nebo, Riley Harkins and Nathan Harkins both of Providence; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Raelynn, Hayden and Everly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Bro. Patrick Yates, Bro Ralph Alexander, and Bro, Nick Duvall will officiate. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Yates, Jared Yates, Riley Harkins, Matthew Yates, Nathan Harkins, and Garrett Rice.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
