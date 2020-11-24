Major Philip DiBlasi, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1931, in Fredonia, to the late James DiBlasi and Angelina Bulone DiBlasi.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Eric John DiBlasi, Sr., and several brothers and sisters.
Philip worked as an anesthesiologist and retired as a Major from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member at First Christian Church and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie neé Gorczyca DiBlasi, of Madisonville; one son, Philip J. DiBlasi, of Louisville; two brothers, John DiBlasi and Richard DiBlasi; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be privately for the family at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
