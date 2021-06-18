Clarence E. Berry, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born May 6, 1941, in Elizabethon, Tennessee, to the late Mimmie Gregory Berry and Bill Berry. Clarence retired from Peabody Coal Co. and was a manager at Watsons department store. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville for over 40 years, where he was a deacon, a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Clarence enjoyed watching all University of Kentucky sports and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Berry; and his brothers, Earl, Carl, Billy, Jim and Lawrence Berry.
Survivors include his son, Tim (Lynn) Berry of Madisonville; daughters Tina (James) Willis and Tracy (Mark) Messamore of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandsons Thorton Hamilton, Ben Willis, Luke Willis, Isaac Devine, Seth Devine, Trevor Messamore and Jaxon Messamore; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 633 Bishop St., Madisonville, KY 42431 in Madisonville with Pastor Jonathan Lail officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
The pallbearers are Thornton Hamilton, Ben Willis, Luke Willis, Isaac Devine, Seth Devine and James Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Second Baptist Church Sunday School class.
In memory of Clarence, memorial contributions may be made to the Second Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
