HENDERSON — Paul Bruce Sr., 76, of Henderson, formerly of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Breckenridge Place Retirement Community in Morganfield. He was born July 2, 1944, in Madisonville to Dink and Bernadine Bruce. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer and was employed at Whitsell Funeral Home for 27 years. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed playing golf, reading and riding motorcycles. He had been a paramedic and fireman in Hopkins County and was a licensed pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Jerry Bruce and Ricky Bruce.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Bruce and Donnie Beal of Henderson; sons Paul Dewayne and Lisa Bruce of Madisonville and Paul Bruce Jr. of Henderson; one brother, Mark and Sherry Bruce of Madisonville; granddaughter Ariel Whitehead; and two special friends, Debbie Greenwell and Patti French.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis. The Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union County Cause for Paws, P.O. Box 60, Morganfield, KY 42437.
