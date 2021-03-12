Laura Patterson Johnston, 100, of Earlington, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was born in Christian County on June 13, 1920, to the late Luther E. and Ella E. Grant. Mrs. Johnston was a member of Disciples of Christ First Christian Church in Earlington. She had worked as an LPN at Regional Medical Center and Hopkins County Hospital in Madisonville and as a cashier at the West KY. Store in Earlington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, Toy Patterson; her second husband, Clarence Johnston; her daughter, Wanda Inglis; her son, Donald Patterson; her sisters, Nadine Garland, Edna Jones and Eudina Patterson; and her brothers, Luther Grant and Clyde Grant.
Mrs. Johnston is survived by her son, Richard Patterson, and his wife, Shirley, of Madisonville; son-in-law Oda Inglis Jr.; six grandchildren, Staci Lamb, Stan Inglis, Jeff Patterson, Jason Patterson, Amy Contratto and Kevin Patterson; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
