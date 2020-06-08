Ernest Thurman Moore, Jr., 73, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Moore worked as a coal miner. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include wife, Sharon Brooksher Moore; daughters, Sarah McKinney and Ashley Skaggs; sons, Jimmy Eaves and Cody Burden; and brother, Robert Moore.
Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery.
While attending all visitation and funeral services please observe the state mandated Covid safety measures by maintaining six feet distancing and the wearing of face mask coverings at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.