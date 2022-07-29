Billy G. Hoover, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 7, 1936, in Ohio County to the late Eunice D. and Mary Isabelle Allen Hoover. Billy was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Douglas Hoover in 1993.
He was a graduate of Hartford High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Billy began his career with Western Kentucky Gas Company in 1961 in the Owensboro operations department and then transferred to Madisonville. There he held positions in their operations department before being named Storage Field Superintendent in 1967. His responsibilities included coordinating all local gas production, exploration, and underground storage activities. He eventually transferred back to Owensboro to continue with the company as it became Atmos Energy until his retirement September 30, 1997.
Billy was of the Baptist faith. While in Madisonville, he was a member of the Jaycees and held various roles with the Hopkins County Fair Board. Billy enjoyed traveling with his wife to Tennessee, especially to the Smoky Mountains. He was the type of person who never met a stranger and loved making new friends and talking to them wherever he went. He also enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles.
Surviving is his wife of 28 years, Helen Abney Hoover; a daughter, Vicki Hoover Strader, and husband, Keith, of Owensboro; and two sons, Mike A. Hoover of Utica and Bryan C. Hoover of Bowling Green.
The funeral service for Billy will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private graveside service will follow at Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
