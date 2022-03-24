Thelma Rhea Peroddy, 92, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Ms. Peroddy was born on August 26, 1929, in Caldwell County to the late Shellie Jackson and Martha Lou Jackson Clark. During her retirement years, she worked as a caregiver. Additionally, she worked at Ottenheimer Manufacturing and with patient care for Drs. Freeman and Chaney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Myron Jackson; and sister, Alga Mae Davis.
Ms. Peroddy is survived by two sons, Johnny Clinton Peroddy (Janis) of Dawson Springs, and Michael Owen Peroddy (Lisa) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jaime Opalek (Mike), Lesley Talley (Joey), Hunter Peroddy, Haley Crump (Matt), and Hannah Edwards (Jay); ten great-grandchildren, Vinessah, Nevaeh, Mila, Houston, Oakley, Jordan, Memphis, Maverick, Cyler, and Easton.
The service for Thelma Rhea Peroddy was at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Rev. David Bayer officiated. Burial will follow at a later date in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation occurred on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made by making donations to the First Christian Church, 195 Eli St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
