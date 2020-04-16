Bobby Ray Smith, 76, of Earlington, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Earlington at home on March 19, 1944, to the late Clarence and Edna (Sisk) Smith, one of Hopkins County’s pioneer families. Bobby was an early, longtime member of Earlington General Baptist where he was a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, drummer and member of the choir and a quartet. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madisonville; a Master Mason-Shriner; a member of E.W. Turner Lodge F&AM 548; and was a graduate of Earlington High School class of 1966. He had retired from Goodyear after 25 years where he had worked as a tire builder.
Bobby also had worked as a painter with Gary Gamble for local churches, businesses and homes. Bobby’s smiling face, husky laughter and vibrant personality were probably among the most well known in Hopkins County. He was a hugger and loyal friend. Much of his life, he was known as one of the “Wilson Street kids.” Bobby traveled extensively and quickly found friends in every city. If you were Bobby’s friend, you were that for life and any favor you asked of him was taken seriously. He saw no difference in the rich and famous or the poorest individual. Bobby was a cut-up who loved to laugh and watch cartoons with the kids. He had an unusually keen memory. He never forgot a birthday, even from childhood. He quoted poems, scriptures and the words of hundreds of gospel songs. He loved music and shared his love of God and of his family with all he met.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Edward “Eddie” Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Pam (Gammon) Smith of Earlington; his daughter, Vikki Hallmark and her husband, Brian, of Manitou; two sisters, Barbara Ramsey and her husband, Jeff, of Manitou and Debbie Simms and her husband, Ronnie, of Madisonville; four brothers, Billy Smith and his wife, Ann Kay, of Madisonville, Larry Smith and his wife, Judy, of Madisonville, Danny Smith and his wife, Debbie, of Madisonville and Dale Smith and his wife, Pauline, of Lebanon, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Lance Corporal Austin Miskimen (USMC), Lauren Miskimen and Gwen Hallmark; and countless nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.