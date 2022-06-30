DAWSON SPRINGS — Darlene Cheryl Eleanor Cole, 78, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. She drove a school bus for over 30 years for the Hopkins County Schools.
Survivors: daughters, Tyna Marie Grace (Paul Timothy) and Cheryle Eleanor Cole, and sons, Robert Edward Cole, Jr. (Glenna Ray) and Bruce Wayne Cole (Elizabeth Lee).
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Browders United Methodist Church, 1898 Browders Church Road, Madisonville.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
