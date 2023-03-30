ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Joseph Jerome Crofton, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, formerly of Madisonville, passed away in Evansville, Indiana Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. He was born to the late James Miller Crofton and Mildred Louise Ashby Crofton in Madisonville Dec. 16, 1946. Joe was a member of the Life Christian Center in Madisonville. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Corrections where he had worked as a guard, and he had also worked at Colonial Coal Mine for 27 years. Joe loved genealogy and guns.
Survivors include his two sons, Joseph Jerome (Ami) Crofton, II, of Rockport, Indiana and Daniel Campbell of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Alexandria Lynn (Chase) Duke and James William Crofton; and two great-grandchildren, Dathen Winters and Caroline Duke.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Reid Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, with Rev. Chase Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Backpack Blessings” at Life Christian Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
