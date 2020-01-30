Mary Sue Coakley Holmes, 73, of Mortons Gap, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in McLean County on Oct. 28, 1946, to the late Virgil and Mary Elizabeth Coakley. Mrs. Holmes was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, the Mortons Gap Civic Club, the Mortons Gap City Council, AARP and the Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival Planning Committee, and she was a Kentucky Colonel. She had worked as a manager at Grandma’s Kitchen.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by her husband, Steve E. Holmes; and her brothers, Virgil Ray Coakley, Marshall Owen Coakley, Gary Allen Coakley, Terry Lynn Coakley and Jerry Lee Coakley.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Candy and James Marsh of Beulah; her sisters, Judy Hancock and her husband, Ben, of Hopkinsville, Betty Hopper of Madisonville, Anne Clevenger and her husband, Clint, of White Plains and Jannie Coakley of Richland; her brothers, Roger Dale Coakley and his wife, Susan, of Madisonville and Perry Lee Coakley and his wife, Meko, of Nebo; two grandchildren, Cody Marsh and Brandi of Mortons Gap and Caitlin Jane Watts and her husband, Travis, of Dawson Springs; four great-grandchildren, Braylee Marsh, Callyn Marsh, Talon Watts and Rhyan Watts; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards with the Rev. Jon Riggs officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Pallbearers will be Brian Hopper, Jay Hopper, Leonard Harris, Travis Watts, Cody Marsh and Mike Coakley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dominic Hopper and Tyler Strader.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.