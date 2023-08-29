Kenneth Ray Evans, 73, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Madisonville to the late Berlie Evans and Sara Elizabeth Bell Evans. Kenneth was a retired Army veteran that served over 28 years in the military. He was a member of Lone Star Pentecostal Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Eugene Evans, and two sisters, Cathy Evans and Ruby Nell Evans.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Coleman of Nashville, Tennessee; four brothers, Jimmy (Alberta) Evans of Madisonville, Roger Evans of Madisonville, Gary Evans of Madisonville, and Jackie (Ellen) Evans of Madisonville; along with his caregivers, Charles and Michael Payne of Madisonville.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lone Star Pentecostal Church, 2821 Anton Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.