Thomas Stallins, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Woodlands nursing home in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born October 17, 1944 in Dawson Springs, to the late Wesley Redman Stallins and Billie Jean Cotton Cartwright. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Michael Stallins and James Wesley Stallins; two sons-in-law, Bobby Frazier and Fred Eades; nephew, James Wesley Stallins; and granddaughter Amber Cary.
Thomas worked as a security guard and enjoyed driving a taxi.
He is survived by four daughters, Tempie (Hernan) Rodriguez, of Arcadia, Indiana, Theresa (Mike) Kean, of Shepardsville, Sherry Frazier, of Louisville, and Lesia Eades, of Hardensburg; aunt, Nell Katherine Fralick; uncle, Norris Cotton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Creekmur Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.