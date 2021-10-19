Herman Raymond Sutton, 71, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home. Born August 27, 1950, to the late Thamer Sutton and the late Pauline (Lott) Fergerson. He worked as a coal miner for Pyro for several years and he was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed being outdoors to hunt, fish or go camping. He loved his family and time spent with them.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Buntin; and brothers, Leonard, Willard, Carl and Gene Sutton.
Survived by his wife of 39 years, Dolly Vickers Sutton; daughters, Misty (Josh) Forsten, of West Olive, Michigan, and Emily (Jeff) Clark, of Madisonville; sons, Greg (Kerri Blades) Sutton, of Hanson, and Michael (Tiffany Fletcher) Sutton, of Dalton; 10 grandchildren, Dylan Sutton, Ariel Fletcher, Makayla Clark, Atianna Forsten, Drew Fletcher, Alexis Fosten, Dominic Clark, Malaki Clark, Adalynn Forsten and Azariah Forsten; sisters, Jane (Cleve) Forbes and Melinda Sutton, all of Madisonville; and brother, Woody (Glenda) Sutton of Barnsley.
Service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks and Bro. Bruce Higbee officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers are Dylan Sutton, Jeff Clark, Josh Forsten, Shannon Sutton, Tommy Sutton and Steve Webster. Honorary pallbearers are Greg, Michael and Woody Sutton, Cleve Forbes, Rick Knowles and Jeff Kurtz.
Online condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
