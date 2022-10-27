LOUISVILLE — Ella Ree Stauble passed away October 25, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. in Louisville at the age of 83. She was born February 27, 1939, in Slaughters. Her passing was done by her wishes, in her sunroom with her husband, Tom, daughter, Carol Bickett, grandson, Darren, granddaughter-in-law, Jackie Francis (Eckert), and great-grandchildren Lily and Donovan Francis. She was the daughter of Gibson and Mattie Love.
During her life, she fell in love with Jeep rides and was passionate about her grandchildren and antique glassware. Her favorite activities near the end of her life were riding in the Jeep and Mustang, going to Goodwill to find glassware for her collections, and talking with visitors on the porch in her swing.
She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Monie Cummings.
She leaves behind her husband, Thomas Stauble; son, Thomas Cummings (married to Karla); daughter, Sherri Lewis (married to Roger); daughter, ReeAnn Cummings; daughter, Carol Bickett; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Darren, Michael, Emily, Shawn, Brian, Lindsey, Ashley, Taylor, Carson, and Caris; 27 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and one brother, Lucian Love of Madisonville.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel, with Pastor Thomas Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Darren Francis, Donovan Francis, Jon Compton Brian Tompkins, Steven Hopper, and Shawn Cummings.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
