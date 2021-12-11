PROVIDENCE — Jessica Lyn Davis, 38, of Providence, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Jessica was born June 27, 1983, in Madisonville, the daughter of Barry Teague and Julia Skinner Teague. Jessica was a member of the First Baptist Church in Providence.
She worked as a registered nurse at Baptist Health Deaconess, the Merle Mahr Cancer Center. She enjoyed church activities, hiking and reading books.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Earletta Skinner and Marvin and Fletta Teague.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her husband of 17 years, Casey Davis of Providence; her daughter, Miley Davis, and her son, Evan Davis, both of Providence; her brother, Jeremy (Courtney) Teague of Calvert City; her aunt, Helen Logsdon of Henderson; her uncles, Frank Skinner of Providence; and Tom Skinner of Lexington; and her father and mother-in-law Kenneth and Vanessa Davis of Providence.
Services will be a private family gathering at First Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Green Grove Cemetery.
