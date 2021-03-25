Sue Taylor Thomas, 82, of Madisonville, KY passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born July 30, 1938 in Quitman, TX to the late Othal M. Taylor and Beatrice McCaskill Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip E. Thomas; one brother, Kenneth O. Taylor; and one sister, Patsy Melendez.
Sue graduated with a BS in Nursing from Kentucky Weslyan College in Owensboro, KY and received a Masters in Nursing from the University of Evansville and a Masters in education from Murray State University. She was a clinical nurse at the Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Former Nursing Coordinator at Hopkinsville Community College. She later retired from Madisonville Technical College. She served as Registrar and Dean of Instruction. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the Kentucky Nurses Association, the Kentucky Vocational Education Association, Hopkins Co. Retired Teachers, and the First United Methodist Church. She served on the James Madison Days Board and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and the Hopkins Co. Community Clinis.
She is survived by three sons, Philip E. (Kenya) Thomas II of Madisonville, Chester M. (Jennifer) Thomas of Hanson and Craig T. (Kathy) Thomas of Owensboro; one brother in law, Ray Melendez of Estro, FL; six grandsons, Trey Thomas, Richard (Stephanie) Thomas, Ches (Julia) Thomas, Ben Thomas, Carson Thomas and Cooper Thomas. Two Great Granddaughter’s Rhaelee and Georgia Thomas and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be at the KY Veterans’ Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY privately on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Visitation for the public will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Sue Thomas Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Madisonville Community College, Attn: Advancement Office, 2000 College Dr. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
