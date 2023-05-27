GRAHAM — Matthew Ray Hill, 52, of Graham, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born Nov. 20, 1970, to Roy “Pete” Hill of Graham and the late Debra Ward Hill. He worked as a truck driver for Circle W Trucking most of his life. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting with his brothers and uncles. Later in life, he was proud to teach his three children how to hunt and how to drive. Matt never met a stranger. He loved to cut up, joke with, and aggravate his family and friends. He was very proud of his children and granddaughters, and he never stopped letting them know how proud of them he was.
Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Hill.
He is survived by his father, Roy “Pete” Hill of Graham; daughters, Joshlyn (Willie) Hill of Madisonville and Jamie Hill of White Plains; son, Larry Hill of Graham; two granddaughters, McKenna Morse and Auna Morse; three siblings, Jeff (Miranda) Ward of White Plains, Holly (Ben) Warren of Utica, and Megan Hill of Greenville; several nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and fellowship with friends and family will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the White Plains Community Building.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
