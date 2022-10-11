Sarah Elizabeth Suthard Buckingham, 97, of Mayfield, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. She was born in St. Charles October 2, 1925, to the late Amplis and Ethel Suthard. Mrs. Buckingham was of the Pentecostal faith, a member of St. Charles Pentecostal church, and a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee “Buck” Buckingham; a son, Gary Lynn Buckingham; three sisters, Dorothy Rogers, Mary F. Long, and Thelma Wells; a brother, Thurman Suthard; and a stepbrother, Jimmy Suthard.
Mrs. Buckingham is survived by her son, Larry Buckingham, and his wife, Rosemary, of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Amy Powers and her husband, Michael, of Mayfield and Stephen Buckingham and his wife, Liza, of Jonesboro, Illinois; one great-grandchild, Jacob Powers; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
