William “Buddy” Ray Farmer, 61, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Webster County, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville and gave the gift of eyesight from being an organ donor.
He was born December 3, 1960, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Charles E. Farmer and Dorothy Brown Farmer. He was also preceded in death by Mr. Billi and Mrs. Georgia Brown, his grandparents who raised him.
Buddy was a graduate of Webster County High School, class of 1978, and a graduate of the School of Industrial Electricity. He was a mechanic at Central Auto in Clay, KY before becoming a technician at Carter Motorsports in Hanson. He was a member of the Hanson United Methodist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. Watching motocross and supercross was one of his favorite pastimes. He also had a passion for antique tractors, wanting to go to as many shows as he could. He was also a member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Davis Farmer of Madisonville; two daughters, Katrina (Donald) Farmer Stafford of Virginia, and Johanna Davis-Vaughn of Hanson; two sons, Justin (Kristina) Farmer of Slaughters, KY and Kodie Littlepage of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Collin Stafford, Connor Stafford, Abby Farmer, and Carlee Stafford; his father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Mrs. Margaret Davis Vaughn of Hanson; along with his dog, Gizmo.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Hanson United Methodist Church with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the church.
William fought his rapid decline like no other. He and his mother-in-law had a special bond, and their phrase through it all was “We got this.” with a thumbs up.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
