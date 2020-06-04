Dianna Brown Lacy, 76, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Old Salem Methodist Church in Slaughters.
Survivors include daughters Tina Edwards and JoAnne Sizemore.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters with Pastor Dennis Mayfield officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dianna’s memory to the Slaughters Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Slaughters, KY 42456.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
