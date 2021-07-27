Glenda Gail Harralson Galloway, 70, of Morton Gap, died on July 24, 2021, at her home.
Gail was a nurse at Brown’s Nursing Home and The Homestead.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, James Cates, Leroy Cates, Sr. David Lamb, Neoma Lamb, Burna Cates, Jean Gatlin, and Etta Williams.
Survivors include by her former husband and companion, Bobby Harralson; her son and caregiver, Billy Harralson; sister, Ann Rickard.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
