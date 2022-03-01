Billy Devine, 75, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
He was born on July 19, 1946, in Madisonville to the late Minnie Proctor Devine and Willie Henry Devine. Billy was a self-employed construction worker and was of the Pentecostal faith. He loved all sports and was an avid UK fan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his special aunt and uncle, Kathleen and Hoyt Daniel; sisters, Mildred Branson and Zelma Fitch; and his brothers, Howard, David, James, and Larry Devine.
Survivors include his daughters, Kara Owens of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Stacie Devine of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Bobby Devine of Madisonville; sisters, Lynda Devine, Judy (Donnie) Carroll, Nelda Keown, and Sandra (John) Dickerson all of Madisonville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Donnie Carroll and Pastor Scott Heltsley officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be held from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Troy Devine, Chad Carroll, Seth Pentecost, Kenny Embrey, Mark Hober, and Stevie Pentecost.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.