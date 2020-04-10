MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — Billy Joe Gatlin, 85, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and formerly of Mortons Gap, died April 8, 2020, at his home. Born March 25, 1935, to the late William and Mary (Scott) Gatlin, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Morton’s Gap and First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. He was very active in his church and community in Mortons Gap before moving to Mt. Juliet. He worked most of his life as a coal miner at Peabody Coal Company’s River Queen Mine. He was an accomplished carpenter, he enjoyed coaching youth baseball and led the effort to build the first youth field in Mortons Gap. He was widely recognized for his compassion and tireless work for his church, community and others.
He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Marilou Gatlin; and stepbrother, Lairy Nofsinger.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ann Gatlin; children Paula Gatlin, Greg (Paula) Gatlin, Alan (Stephanie) Gatlin and Steve Gatlin; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Sylvia Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be at Grapevine Cemetery with Bandy Funeral Home assisting and Pastor Len Young officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at Samaritanspurse.org or P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
