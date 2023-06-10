EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Richard Mackey, Jr., 87, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Madisonville, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Brickyard Golden Living Healthcare in Evansville, Indiana. He was a former coal miner and also worked for the former Ruby Concrete Company.
Survivors: son, Chester Slaten; daughters, Mary Cody and Teresa Hall; brother, John Wayne Mackey; and sisters, Jessie Burroughs and Ora Lee Blume.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
