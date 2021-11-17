Wanda Duncan Knight, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born April 1, 1947, in Poole Town to the late Luella Hayden Duncan and Oather Duncan Sr. Wanda was a self-employed cosmetologist, a former employee of GE in Madisonville and was one of the first hires at the York plant in Madisonville. She was a member of Covenant Community Church, where she taught Sunday school and led the Intercessory Prayer Group. Wanda was an amazing cook and above all loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Levi Knight; her brothers, Oather Duncan Jr., Winfred Duncan and Arnold Duncan; and her sisters, Della Duncan Garrison, Charlotte Duncan Ryan and Rita Duncan.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Michael Levi Knight; her sons, Dr. Michael (Jennie) Knight and Mark (Mandy) Knight, both of Madisonville; her sister, Shirley Wilson; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn June Knight, Levi Dustin Knight, Lillie Kathrine Knight, Ella Braden Knight and Aiden Michael Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight, Pastor Andrew Harris, Chaplain Pat Dew and the Rev. James Crump officiating. Burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
The pallbearers are Larry Wicks, Joey Crump, Steve Duncan, Matt Melton and Lenny Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to the C.C. Youth Camp Fund.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
