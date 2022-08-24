MORTONS GAP — Larry Wayne Harvey Sr., 71 of Mortons Gap died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Dawson Springs Tradewater Health & Rehab.
Survivors: wife, Peggy (White) Harvey; sons, Larry Harvey, Jr., Joey Harvey, John Harvey, and James Harvey; daughters, Pam Anglin and Misty Kautzman; stepsons, Chris Littlepage and Robert Lee Littlepage; and sister, Betty Matheny.
Service: 4 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with his care.
