Jerel Tracey Thorp, 68 of Hanson Kentucky, passed away on November 20th, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 3, 1953, to the late James Floyd Thorp and Eula Laura Martin Thorp.
He was a graduate of West Hopkins High School. He retired from Peabody Coal Company after 26 years of service and Metalsa in Owensboro after 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra Kay Tandy Thorp; his daughter, Susan (Daniel) Davis; his sons Devi (Bonita) Thorp of Madisonville, and Chad (Jennifer) Latham of Owensboro. A sister, Charlotte (Donald) Baggett of Dawson Springs, and a brother, Mike (Ann) Thorp of Madisonville. Eight grandchildren; Hannah, Hadley, and Harper Latham, Ty and Evan Thorp, and Abby, Dalton, and Emma Davis.
He loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren. He was an active member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a member and chairperson of Trustees. He loved serving others. Tracey was a true gentleman and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Ty Thorp, Dalton Davis, Danny Thorpe, Richard Herron, Randy Martin, and Jonathan Harrelson. Honorary pallbearers are Denton Stewart, Mike Thorp, Donald Baggett, and the Wayne Larkins fellowship Sunday School class attendees from Olive Branch Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Black Pearl Home Care, the prayer warriors at Olive Branch Church, and other faithful family and friends who have prayed for him daily for the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church’s Building Fund in memory of Tracey Thorp.
