UPTON — William Larry McKinley, 84, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born April 5, 1935, in Campbellsville to Alva and Ruth McKinley. He was a 1953 graduate of Sonora High School. His senior year he was the senior editor of the yearbook. Larry received his bachelor’s degree from Campsbellville University and business degree from Bowling Green Business College. He taught at North Hardin from August 1957 to June 1975 and worked at Hardin County Board of Education from March 1, 1980, to March 1, 1999.
He and his wife, Kitty, owned and ran Rider’s Bestway in Upton, and he was a longtime member of Upton Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was known for his precious, heartfelt prayers. Larry was an entrepreneur of Larry’s Dance Barn in Leitchfield, Mammoth Opry in Cave City, Bonn Theater in Bonnieville and Upton Pool Hall in Upton. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Upton Masonic Lodge F&AM 749 Kosair Temple and Scottish Rite.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alva McKinley; mother Ruth Whitney Rider; stepfather Leon Rider; and wife Mary “Kitty” Wagner Burke McKinley.
He is survived by two daughters, Vivian (Aaron) Johnson of Madisonville and Vera Burke Lively of Munfordville; two sons, Jimmie McKinley of Elizabethtown and Bill (Susan) McKinley of Bonnieville; seven grandchildren, Andy Johnson, Alison Johnson, Jason McKinley, Heather (Chadd) McKinley Barton, Laura Ann (Steven) McKinley Vittitoe, Captain Kyle McKinley of the U.S. Army and Warren Lee Lively; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Al (Ruth Ann) Rider of Elizabethtown; brother-in-law, Doc Burke of Ohio; sisters-in-law Phyllis Burke Knowton of Ohio and Carol Ann (Roger) Burke Greer of Georgia; aunt Anna Jean Rider; two caregivers, Rhonda Stasel and Mary Hornback; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and extended church family and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. EST Monday, Jan. 20, at Upton Baptist Church in Upton with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial will be held at the Upton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Sunday at the Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. EST until the time of the service Monday at the church.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Upton Baptist Church Youth Group, c/o Upton Baptist Church, 511 College St., Upton, KY. 42784.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
