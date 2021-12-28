Richard “Tommy” Thomas Vandiver, 78, of Dawson Springs, formerly of St. Charles, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Dawson Springs Health and Rehab. Born July 18, 1943, to the late Edgar and Ethel (Ruddell) Vandiver. He worked as a custodian for South Hopkins High School for many years. He also worked as a CNA at Outwood in Dawson Springs for a period of time.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gertie Sweeny, Bessie Smith, Gladis McGregory, Flossie Morgan, Louise Yandell, Katie LaPradd, Lucy Vandiver, Margaret Cline, Floyd Ruddell, James Vandiver and Paul Vandiver.
Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial to follow at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from noon — 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
