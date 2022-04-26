Eddie Phelps, 56, of Madisonville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was a tire tech at Wal-Mart.
Survivors: son, Kristian Phelps, and sister, Janet Teeters.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
