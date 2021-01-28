Zandra D. Hicks, 67, of Earlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Deaconess Hospital Gateway Campus in Newburgh, Indiana.
Zandra was born April 29, 1953, in Madisonville to the late Edward “Trigger” and Thelma Smith. She retired from the Green River Correctional Complex, where she worked as a corrections officer, and was currently working for the Madisonville Police Department as a crossing guard.
Zandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. Zandra could light up a room and loved to talk. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Zandra was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Harris.
Surviving Zandra are her husband of 30 years, Jim Hicks Jr.; her brother, Rockye (Kim) Smith; daughter Andrea (Kenny) Goodloe of Madisonville; son Brandon Pendley of Mortons Gap; her stepmother, Linda Smith; stepdaughter Lori (Bobby) Humphries of Madisonville; stepson Jim Hicks III of Earlington; five grandchildren, Brooke (Amadi) Bullock, Zeph Laster, Kenny Goodloe II, Grace Laster, Mercy Sutton and Kole Ray Goodloe; great-grandchildren Zeke, Amari and Remi; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Zandra’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
