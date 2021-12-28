Deborah Irene Chandler, 73, of Hanson passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Born November 12, 1948, to the late Donald Moore and the late Ramona (Farmer) Moore Key. She was a beautician for many years before owning Rainbow’s End craft and home decor store. She was an active member of New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville. Her benevolent heart led her to serve at Emmaus Walk and Great Banquet, she also spent many hours helping with Hope 2 All Food Bank in Nortonville and Muhlenburg County with her late husband. She enjoyed cooking and growing beautiful flowers in her garden.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Chandler; and nephew, Nate Phillips.
Survived by four children, Chris (Mary) Compton, of Evansville, Brian (Tracy) Chandler, of Chilhowie, Virginia, Scott (Carol) Chandler, of Bowling Green, and Leslie (Scot) Curneal, of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Tyler Curneal, Megan (Andrew) Carter, Caleb Curneal, Hayden Chandler, Austin Chandler, Emily Compton, Logan Chandler, Kenny (Amber) Patton and Kayla (Chris) Talley; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Lisa (Jeff) Phillips, of Nortonville, and Laura (Linda) Moore, of Michigan; and her beloved pets, Stormy and Adrian.
Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville with Bro. Brad Payne. Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be Tyler and Caleb Curneal, Darek Farmer, Hayden, Austin and Logan Chandler.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hope 2 All Food Bank, P.O. Box 600, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Masks are encouraged and requested by the family to be worn.
