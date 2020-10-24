HOYT, Kan. — Russell DeWayne Wright passed away on Oct. 11, 2020, in Hoyt, Kansas, formally of Madisonville. He was born Aug. 16, 1958, to the late Ollie Wright Jr. and Anita Skaggs Wright. He was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and retired from Goodyear in Hoyt, Kansas.
He was survived by his brother, Garry (Amy) Wright of Nortonville.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
