Barbara Ann Hicklin, 69, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 20, 1952 in Pocahontas, IA, to the late Harold Eugene Schaeffer and Dorothy Eleanor Powers Schaeffer of Murfreesboro, TN. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer “Wesley” Hicklin Jr.; and her sister, Rhonda Schaeffer.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandkids and working in the yard. She was a Lay Speaker for the Methodist Church for many years and was a beloved Sunday School Teacher.
She is survived by her mother; her daughter, Emily (James) Ray of Madisonville; her son, Nathan (Lindsey) Hicklin of Pleasant View, TN; her sister, Sherry (Mel) Cates of Murfreesboro, TN; and her four grandchildren, Alex Ray, Nolan Ray, Anna Claire Hicklin, and
Will Hicklin.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Ken Hundley officiating. Burial will follow in Hicklin Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Ford, Jamie Ray, Ryan Mahurin, Tim Wilson, Mel Cates, and Mark Moser.
