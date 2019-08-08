NEWBURGH, Ind. -- Betty Jane Walker, 90, of Newburgh, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh. She was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Mortons Gap to the late Ode and Nevlyn Lee. She worked as a bookkeeper for People Trust and Savings in Boonville, Indiana, and attended First Baptist Church in Henderson, Kentucky. Betty liked shopping and cleaning and loved taking care of her family. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Lee.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Charles Walker; a daughter, Carolyn Holtz of Newburgh; a son, Wayne (Mitzi) Walker of Boonville; a sister, Judy (Richard) Burden of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Todd Linn officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
