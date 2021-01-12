Dorothy Jean Mitchell Collins, 83, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Powderly, she was a member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Madisonville where she served faithfully as a deaconess and soloist for the senior choir. She retired from Western Kentucky Hospital Services, worked as an aide at Senior Citizens Nursing Home, and attended historic African-American Rosenwald High School.
She also was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Alfred E. Collins Sr.; a brother, Roy D. Mitchell; and sisters, Sadie Mae Johnson and Irene Grundy.
Survivors include her children, Alfred E. (Sheila) Collins Jr., of Fayetteville, Georgia, Patty Collins, of Evansville, Beverly Collins Adams, Jonathon Collins, and Shamra Rodriguez, all of Atlanta; sisters, Lucille Morrison and Bertha Mitchell, of Madisonville; a brother, Curtis (Sherrie) Mitchell, of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Her life was celebrated Monday, Jan. 11, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel in Madisonville. The Reverend Deborah Slaton officiated. Burial was in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. To view the service online, go to Elliott Mortuary facebook page.
Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
