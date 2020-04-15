Beverly Jane Cook, 70, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a beautician for many years and owned her own hairdresser shops. She was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.
Survivors include sons Kerry Cook, Ryan Cook and Michael Cook.
There will be a private graveside service for both Beverly Cook and her son, Brandon Cook, on Thursday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Friends and family may view the service Thursday evening on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
