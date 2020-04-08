Perry Earl Crawford, 70, of Hanson, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. He was born Nov. 16, 1949, to the late Maurice Crawford and Bootsie Crawford. He worked as a coal miner before becoming disabled. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years, and bingo was a hobby in recent years. Time spent with family was always his favorite.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Gamblin Crawford, and brother, Wayne Crawford.
He is survived by his children, P.J. (Stephanie) Crawford of Nortonville and Teresa (Walter) Cash of Hanson; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother Bootsie Crawford; sisters Cindy (Art) Kellogg and Debbie Yarbrough; brothers Rocky (Lisa) Crawford and Robby (Christine) Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.