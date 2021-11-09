Terry A. Littlepage, 72 , of White Plains, died on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Mr. Littlepage was of the Pentecostal faith and attended The Sanctuary Church in Nortonville. He had worked as Logger for Scott’s Sawmill and Denny Harris Logging.
Survivors include his sisters, Vertie Foster and Donna Smith of Belton; and his brother, Michael Littlepage.
There will be no services. Burial: Concord Church Cemetery in White Plains.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
