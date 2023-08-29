Carol Ann Arnold, 80, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She retired from Multicare as a nurse for Dr. Neely and was a self-employed owner of Specialized Painting and Interior Decorating. She attended First Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: daughter, Lisa Robinson; sons, Greg (Kelly) Guth and John (Christy Cunningham) Guth; and sister, Lois (Tom) Blumhorst.
Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Carol’s home in Madisonville, 659 Victoria St.
Care by Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
