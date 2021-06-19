Carroll Franklin Hunt, 79, of Nebo, KY passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN.
He was born March 1, 1942 in Nebo, to the late Cornelius McDonald Hunt and Charlotte Scott Hunt. He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Elizabeth Chumbley, Kathryn Ray, Margaret Hunt, Mildred Kautzman and Virginia Elmendorf; and three brothers, Edsel Hunt, Henry Hunt, and Donald Hunt.
Mr. Hunt was a Coal Miner, he loved working on old cars, enjoyed tinkering on things and loved country music.
He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte “Angel” (LeLand “Lucky”) Alverson of Oregon and Susan Hunt of Clay; one son, Preston Hunt of Nebo and one grandson, Joshua Stone.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday June 21, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Turnbloom Officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Stone, Peyton Adams, Donald Prow, Paul Prow, Wayne Kautzman, and Bobby Ayers.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
