MANITOU — Jessie J. Durham, 93, of Manitou, KY, obtained his angel wings on May 6, 2022.
He was born on January 27, 1929 to the late Jesse J. Durham Sr., and Eller D. Rushin. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Sue Durham Finton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Durham; a son, Michael Durham of Manitou; and a daughter, Loretta (Greg) Brantley of Wimauma, FL; grandchildren, Joseph Bottiglierie, Robert Finton, Jr., Tanna (Skylar) Holbert, Aaron J.D. (Harley) Durham, Feleasha (Nathaniel) Monteleone, Brittany LaPlante, SSGT Brandon (Amanda) Brantley, and TSGT Damon (Cindy) Brantley; and thirteen great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in the Army during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart and several medals during his service. He was a retired mechanic and laborer at York/Borg Warner. He enjoyed building wooden model airplanes.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 1:00 P.M. Thursday in Hopkinsville.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Greg Brantley, Joseph Bottiglierie, Mike Menser, Aaron JD Durham, Kenneth Cotton, and Robert Finton. Honorary pallbearers will be SSGT Brandon Brantley, Nathaniel Monteleone, and Damon Brantley.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
