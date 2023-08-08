Our beloved David “Pokey” Wayne Jackson, 52, transitioned from earth to eternity on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. David was surrounded by his loving wife, mother and sister. David was baptized at a very young age at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorship of Reverend Herbert Haynes.
David had a heart of gold and was a very well respected man in the Providence community. David was loved by everyone. But most of all, he loved God. David attended Broadway Elementary School and graduated from Providence High School, while at PHS, he was a star basketball player and ran track and cross country. He was a Bulldog for life. He was an avid UK fan.
David served in the US Navy from 1989 to 1993, he was stationed in Saudia Arabia on the USS LaSalle and he also fought in Desert Storm. David was the proud owner and operator of Jackson Mowing, he was previously employed with Carhartt, Dotiki Mines and Pillow’s Lawncare.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret Jean and John Pillow, and Martha and Milburn Curry; uncle, Tyman Boyd; aunts, Patricia Stafford and Valara McElroy; a cousin, Mitchell McElroy Jr.; and nephew, Ja’Markus A. Jackson.
David leaves to cherish his loving wife of 21 years, Cindy “Roo” Jackson, of Providence; handsome son, Daverion Depree Gilmore-Jackson, of Hopkinsville; mother, Charlotte Ann Fisher, of Providence; his father, Gary W. Curry, of Providence; sister ,Sandy R. Jackson, of Clarksville, TN; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
A special thank you to Sherman, J.T. and Paul for being so dedicated and working by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 817 Westerfield Drive Providence, KY 42450. Reverend Paris Johnson and Minister Wayne Belle will officiate. Burial will follow in Cumberland Hill Cemetery in Providence. Hopkins County Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the graveside. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
The family wishes to express our most sincere gratitude for the many acts of love and kindness shown to us in this celebration of our loved one. Even though our hearts are heavy and our heads are bowed, you have lifted our spirits and we shall forever be grateful. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. God Bless!
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
