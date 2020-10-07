CLAY — Curtis Glen Brown, 98, of Clay, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home. He was in the U.S. Air Force, a World War II veteran and a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Brown.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oddfellows Cemetery, Clay with military honors and Masonic rites.
Memorial contributions: Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
