DAWSON SPRINGS -- Billy Wayne Chappel, 63, of Dawson Springs died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was an underground coal miner and a member of First Baptist Church, Dawson Springs.
Survivors include his daughter, J.J. Myers; sons Todd Chappel and Erik Chappel; and sister Teresa Chappel.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
