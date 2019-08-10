Pasquina "Pat" Stefanini Todd, age 97, passed away, Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Willows at Hamburg Care Center in Lexington, KY. She was born November 19, 1921 on Fishers Island, NY to the late Andrea Stefanini and Marie Lucia Stefanini. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Edward Todd, a daughter, Pamela Robinette and a brother, Anthony Stefanini.
Pat left Fishers Island in 1948 to marry Phillip Todd of Nortonville, KY. They had two daughters, Pamela and Patricia. The loss of Pam in 2017 to pancreatic cancer broke her heart.
She was a member of Beacon Homemakers for decades and of Christ the King Catholic Church since the date it was established. Bridge and eating out with friends were some of her favorite activities.
Her survivors are her daughter, Patricia Todd Bausch, and her grandchildren; Andrea Robinette (Bradley) Lowe, Phillip Anthony (Raabia) Robinette, Zachary Todd Thomas, Mary Catherine Bausch and Andrea DeBoor Bausch; and a great-grandson, Bodie Lowe.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow. The family will greet friends from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville, KY.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
