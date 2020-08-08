Betty Lou Oldham, 75, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
She was born April 24, 1945, in Madisonville to the late James Floyd and Thelma Hatler Oldham. She was of the Baptist faith. Betty worked for many years at the Muhlenberg Opportunity Center in Greenville and Trace Industries in Madisonville for 20 years. She participated in the Friends Together Program at PMH, volunteered at the Hopkins County Hospital and volunteered with United Way. She was a client at Bright Life Farms for several years. Betty remembered everyone she met and was a very compassionate person and friend. She attended the College for Living Program at the Madisonville Community College and was very proud of her art projects there. She loved music, John Wayne movies and had a joyful spirit. Betty loved the PAC bus that she rode to work and would get excited seeing one go by.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Oldham; and her infant brother, Edward Oldham.
Survivors include her sisters, Alice (Parvin) Gibbs of Madisonville and Patricia (Archie) McGregor of Earlington; brothers, Gary (Ann) Oldham of Madisonville and Dwayne (Marilyn) Oldham of Sebree; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, with Bro. Terry Tapp officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
